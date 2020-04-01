Man, 60, charged over ‘deliberate coughing’ during row in north-east car park

A 60-year-old man has been charged with allegedly coughing at someone deliberately during an argument.

Police Scotland said the incident took place in Burn Lane, Inverurie, in Aberdeenshire at around 11.10am on Wednesday.

Police have clamped down on such behaviour during the Covid-19 outbreak.

A Police Scotland statement said: “This behaviour can cause a lot of distress and anxiety in the current climate and we will not tolerate this.”

Officers previously said they are aware of a number of incidents when people have deliberately coughed, or threatened to cough, on elderly or vulnerable people after suggesting they are infected with coronavirus.

Victims included a healthcare worker who was coughed on by a teenager who waved her over as she drove home from work in Aberdeenshire on Friday.

When she stopped the car he moved towards her and coughed directly in her face, telling her she would now get coronavirus before running off into the woods laughing.

A report on the incident in Inverurie will be sent to the procurator fiscal.