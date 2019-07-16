Man, 58, dies following industrial incident at north-east supermarket

A 58-year-old man has died following an industrial incident in a north-east town.

Emergency services were called to Asda at Longside Road, Peterhead, at around 12.30pm to assist an injured man.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of those at the scene, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan, who is leading inquiries, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with this man’s family at this very sad time. His next of kin has been informed.

We can confirm that a 58-year-old man has sadly died following an industrial incident in #Peterhead this afternoon… Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, 16 July 2019

“Inquiries are at a very early stage and we are carrying these out in conjunction with the Health & Safety Executive. Thank you again to the public for your patience while our investigation continues.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 12:26pm today to attend an incident at the Longside Road area in Peterhead.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene.”

A HSE spokeswoman said: “HSE is aware of an incident at Asda in Peterhead and is currently liaising with Police Scotland.”

An Asda spokesman said: “We can confirm that our Peterhead store is currently closed due to a tragic incident on site this afternoon.

“We are working with the relevant authorities to support their investigation and our deepest condolences are with the family of the man involved.

“We’re working to support our colleagues on site and are grateful to our customers for their understanding.”