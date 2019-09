A man has been charged after a woman was attacked by a dog in the north-east.

The incident, in the Spey Bay area, happened on Thursday September 19.

The woman was left needing stitches in her arm following the attack.

Officers confirmed today that a 57-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

