Man, 56, taken to hospital following fire in Aberdeen high-rise
A 56-year-old man has been taken to hospital after fire crews tackled a blaze at an Aberdeen high-rise.
Emergency services received the call at around 12.06pm today to attend the incident at Northsea Court in the Seaton area of Aberdeen.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said four pumps and one height appliance were used.
A spokeswoman for police said officers were on the scene and assisting fire crews.
She added: “We received the report around 12.35pm.
“A 56-year-old man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
“The fire is not being treated as suspicious.”
The stop message was received at 12.30pm.
