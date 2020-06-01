Man, 56, taken to hospital following fire in Aberdeen high-rise

A 56-year-old man has been taken to hospital after fire crews tackled a blaze at an Aberdeen high-rise.

Emergency services received the call at around 12.06pm today to attend the incident at Northsea Court in the Seaton area of Aberdeen.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said four pumps and one height appliance were used.

A spokeswoman for police said officers were on the scene and assisting fire crews.

She added: “We received the report around 12.35pm.

“A 56-year-old man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“The fire is not being treated as suspicious.”

The stop message was received at 12.30pm.