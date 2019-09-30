Man, 54, due in court accused of being five-times drink-drive limit in Aberdeen

A 54-year-old man is expected to appear in court today accused of being five-times the drink-drive limit in Aberdeen.

The alleged incident took place in the Torry area at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

Police received several calls from members of the public reporting a car driving on the wrong side of the road.

An officer from the dog unit attended and a man was charged with allegedly being five-times over the legal limit.

Inspector Steve Manson, from the Inverurie Road Policing team, said: “Driving under the influence of alcohol is absolutely unacceptable and the risks of this are already widely known.

“I would like to thank the public for their continued support and provide assurances that any information passed to us will be actioned appropriately, as we endeavour to reduce these offences from our roads.”

The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.