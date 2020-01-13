Man, 54, dies in north-east house fire

A man has died in a house fire in the north-east.

Emergency services were called to a property on Summers Road in Rosehearty at around 8.45am.

A 54-year-old man was taken from the house, but was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A joint investigation between the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland is set to take place.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “My thoughts are with the man’s family at this very sad time. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service local senior officer for Aberdeenshire Martin Tait said: “We were alerted at 8.44am to reports of a fire within a house in Fraserburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances to Summers Road, Rosehearty, where crews worked to extinguish the flames.

“Firefighters removed one male from the house but sadly, he passed away at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“A joint investigation with Police Scotland colleagues is now underway.”