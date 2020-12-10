Man, 54, charged in connection with ‘deplorable’ theft from north-east food bank

A man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a Moray food bank.
Moray Food Plus in Elgin was broken into in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A three-figure sum of cash along with a quantity of food was stolen, in an incident called “deplorable” by police.
Appeal after food and cash stolen during break-in at Moray foodbank
Now, officers have revealed that a 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft from the Moray food bank.
A report is being submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Police thanked the public for sharing and commenting on the appeal.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe