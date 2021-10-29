News / Local Man, 52, missing from Elgin found ‘safe and well’ By Lauren Robertson 29/10/2021, 8:17 am A man who was reported missing from Elgin has been found safe and well, police have announced. Jamie Barclay was reported missing from Elgin on Thursday. The 52-year-old had last been seen at the town’s train station at around 9.30am. Police have announced that Mr Barclay has since been found safe and well. They thanked the public for sharing their appeal regarding his whereabouts. Missing Person Traced – Jamie Barclay (52) – ElginJamie has been traced safe and well.Many thanks to everyone who commented or shared our post.#KeepingPeopleSafe Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, 28 October 2021