Man, 52, fighting for life after alleged assault at north-east pub

A man was fighting for his life in hospital today following an alleged serious assault at a north-east pub.

Police were called to a disturbance at the Burnett Arms Hotel in Kemnay in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A 52-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and he is in a critical condition.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He was due to appear in court today.

According to the Burnett Arms’ Facebook page, the pub and hotel was hosting a Halloween party and open mic session on Saturday night.

Several police cars were seen outside the pub, on the village’s Bridge Road, at about 8am yesterday, along with tape cordoning off the building.

Officers were still at the scene in the early afternoon and customers who had turned up to watch the Dons match against Celtic were being turned away.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police were called to a disturbance at a premises on Bridge Road in Kemnay, which happened around 12.20am yesterday.

“A 52-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries, where he remains in critical condition.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.”

Sue Wainman, of Greener Kemnay, said she saw police activity during a stroll through the village.

She said: “I went for a walk and I saw the police tape.

“I know something had happened, but I don’t know anything else.”

A spokesman for the Burnett Arms Hotel said he could not comment on the incident.