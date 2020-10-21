Man, 52, dies aboard fishing vessel in North Sea

A 52-year-old man has died on board a fishing vessel in the North Sea.

Emergency services were alerted yesterday after 1pm to a “medical incident” involving a crew member, just off the coast of Peterhead.

A Norwegian search and rescue helicopter was sent to assist, but the man died aboard the ship.

Police have today confirmed his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman said: “We received a report around 3.45pm on Tuesday, October 20, of the sudden death of a 52-year-old man on board a fishing vessel in the North Sea.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency added: “We received a call just before 1.10pm yesterday afternoon from a fishing vessel approximately 106nm north-east of Peterhead, after a crew member had a medical incident, a Norwegian search and rescue helicopter was sent.

“The crew member was not taken to hospital by the helicopter.”