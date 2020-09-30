Man, 51, charged in relation to alleged break-in at Aberdeen charity

A 51-year-old man has been charged in connection to break-ins at an Aberdeen charity’s property.
Police have confirmed the man has been arrested and charged following the recent appeal for information in relation to the alleged incident at Somebody Cares on Greenwell Road.
He was held in custody and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.
