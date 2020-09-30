Show Links
News / Local

Man, 51, charged in relation to alleged break-in at Aberdeen charity

by Ana Da Silva
30/09/2020, 2:41 pm
Syndicate Post image

A 51-year-old man has been charged in connection to break-ins at an Aberdeen charity’s property.

Police have confirmed the man has been arrested and charged following the recent appeal for information in relation to the alleged incident at Somebody Cares on Greenwell Road.

He was held in custody and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Theft by housebreaking – Somebody Cares, Greenwell Road, #AberdeenFollowing on from the recent appeal for information…

Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, 30 September 2020