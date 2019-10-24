Man, 50, taken to hospital after car crashes off A92

A man has been taken to hospital after a car crashed off a major north-east road and landed in a field.

Police were called at around 1.05pm following reports of a car leaving the road near the junction of the A92 and Dunnottar Avenue, south of Stonehaven.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 1.02pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A92 near Stonehaven.

“One ambulance and a BASICS Doctor attended and a 50 year old patient was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for further assessment.”