Man, 50, in hospital after motorbike and car crash in Aberdeen

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Aberdeen.
The collision, involving a motorbike and a car, happened on Midstocket Road at around 2.15pm today.
As a result of the collision the 50-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.
The road has since been reopened.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Midstocket Road around 2.15pm on Saturday, 4 July.
“The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old-man, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The road was closed to allow the vehicles to be uplifted and has now re-opened.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe