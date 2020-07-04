Man, 50, in hospital after motorbike and car crash in Aberdeen

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Aberdeen.

The collision, involving a motorbike and a car, happened on Midstocket Road at around 2.15pm today.

As a result of the collision the 50-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The road has since been reopened.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Midstocket Road around 2.15pm on Saturday, 4 July.

“The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old-man, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The road was closed to allow the vehicles to be uplifted and has now re-opened.”