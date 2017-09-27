Man, 48, faces court on rape charge after alleged Union Terrace Gardens incident

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man has appeared in court charged with rape in connection with an alleged sex attack in Aberdeen city centre last year.

An inquiry was launched after police were alerted to an incident at Union Terrace Gardens involving a woman in her 20s during the early hours of January 28, 2016.

The extensive inquiries involved officers from Scotland’s Specialist Crime Division, as well as Police Scotland’s North East Division.

Alasdair McDonald, 48, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday charged in connection with the matter.

He is facing a charge of rape under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

During the hearing McDonald, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, made no plea, and the case was committed for further examination.

McDonald was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court again next week.

After the investigation was launched in January last year, Union Terrace Gardens was taped off while officers examined the scene.

Police could also be seen on Union Terrace keeping the area secure.

Officers scoured the park’s sealed-off grounds inch-by-inch.

Their efforts were focused on an expanse of grass running alongside the railway track and the grassy embankments which slope down from Rosemount Viaduct near to His Majesty’s Theatre.

In addition to this, the police made door-to-door inquiries in the surrounding area in a bid to find anyone who had information.