Man, 48, charged over indecent exposure incidents in Aberdeen

A man has been charged in connection with two incidents of indecent exposure in Aberdeen.

Both incidents happened in the Orchard Walk area, near Aberdeen University, the first in January 2018 and the other earlier this month.

Officers have confirmed a 48-year-old man has been charged in connection and has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective Constable Stuart Hache said: “No one was injured but a member of the public was understandably left shaken.

“Incidents such as this will always be thoroughly investigated and we are grateful to members of the public who have assisted with inquiries.”