Man, 48, charged after being allegedly caught driving at 110mph on A90

A man has been charged in connection with alleged dangerous and drink driving after he was allegedly caught driving at nearly twice the speed limit on the A90.

The Ford Transit, which is restricted to 60mph on a dual carraigeway, was recorded at 110mph near Balmedie yesterday.

The 48-year-old driver has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and will appear in court at a later date.

Sergeant Colin Matheson, from the Road Policing Unit at Elgin, said: “We cannot stress enough the dangers of travelling at excessive speeds and under the influence of alcohol, which are key factors in serious or fatal collisions.

“Driving at high speeds significantly reduces the time you have to respond to unexpected changes or incidents on the road.

“No matter how good a driver you think you are, you cannot predict what will be happening on the road in front of you and you should not take unnecessary risks that put yourself or other road users in danger.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter