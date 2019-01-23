Man, 47, due in court after alleged serious incident

A man is due to appear in court over an alleged serious incident in Inverness.

The man was traced in the Moray area yesterday and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday August 19 last year.

Detective Inspector Eddie Ross said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance and understanding in relation to this investigation, but remind them that we are still looking to trace Donald Stewart Junior.

“Further inquiries into this incident remain ongoing and I would continue to urge anyone who can assist police to come forward.”

Donald Stewart Jnr is described as being 24 years old with fair/red hair, a thin build and psoriasis patches on his face.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting NN9222/18. You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

