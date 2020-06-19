Man, 47, arrested in connection with breaching bail and curfew

A man in Aberdeen has been arrested after alleged multiple breaches of bail offences.
PC Schembri, of the city centre problem solving team, said “Flouting court imposed restrictions will not be tolerated and we will take robust action to ensure the safety of the public”.
The 47-year-old was arrested in connection with breaching multiple bail offences and curfews.
