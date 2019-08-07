Man, 45, in court accused of thefts from four Aberdeen businesses

An Aberdeen man has appeared in court facing a string of theft charges.

It follows incidents at Aberdeen Arts Centre, The Park Cafe at Duthie Park, Exodus nightclub, and Results gym on South College Street during May, June and July.

Steven Lockhart appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday in connection with the matter and faces four charges of theft.

The 45-year-old, from Aberdeen, made no plea during the hearing.

The case was continued for further examination and Lockhart was released on bail.

No further dates have been set for future court appearances.

Detective Constable Paul Wigley said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling acquisitive crime and ensuring those responsible are identified.

“Where possible, don’t leave bags or rucksacks unattended, and lock valuables away to reduce the likelihood of becoming the victim of this type of crime.”