Man, 45, charged in connection with tools theft from north-east boat

A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of tools from a north-east boat.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning of January 10, 2021, where the man allegedly stole tools from a boat in Macduff Harbour.

He will appear at Banff Sheriff Court at a later date.

A police statement said: “While we have recovered some of the tools there is a number still outstanding.

“I would urge anyone offered second-hand tools to contact police.”

Those with any information are encouraged to contact police on 101.