Man, 45, charged in connection with defecating in front of girl, 5, in Aberdeen garden

A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with defecating in front of a five-year-old girl in an Aberdeen garden.

The incident happened around 11.30am on Sunday, 17 May in the University Road/College Bounds area of the city.

The man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and he is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Lesley Clark said: “There has been a significant public response to this incident and I would like to thank everybody who assisted with our inquiries.”