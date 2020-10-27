Man, 45, charged in connection with alleged wilful fireraising in Aberdeen

A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with wilful fireraising in Aberdeen.

The alleged incident occurred on September 29, 2020 at Northsea Court, Aberdeen.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Rae Christie, from the Seaton and Tillydrone locality team, said: “This particular incident could have had more serious consequences, and the actions of Scottish Fire and Rescue that evening should be applauded.

“As a service, we are dedicated to ensuring we safeguard our communities, and pursue those who actively endanger the public”.

Concerns regarding wilful fireraising in the community can be voiced by contacting Police Scotland in confidence on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.