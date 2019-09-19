Man, 45 charged after school pupils struck by vehicle in north-east

A 45-year-old man has been charged with road traffic offences in connection with an incident where school pupils were allegedly struck by a vehicle.

The alleged incident happened near a north-east school, which cannot be named for legal reasons, at lunchtime today.

It is understood three children were involved and had been struck by a vehicle.

The pupils suffered minor injuries and were checked over by emergency services staff after returning to school.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Police Scotland has confirmed a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged with road traffic offences.”

He is due to appear in court at a later date.