Man, 45, charged after cash allegedly stolen from unattended bags at four Aberdeen businesses

A 45-year-old man has been charged after cash was allegedly stolen from unattended bags in Aberdeen on four separate occasions.

The alleged incidents occurred at Aberdeen Arts Centre on 4 May, The Park Café at Duthie Park on 20 May, Exodus nightclub on 9 June and Results gym on 30 July.

All incidents involved the theft of cash from unattended bags in staff rooms/areas.

The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Constable Paul Wigley said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling acquisitive crime and ensuring those responsible are identified.

“Where possible don’t leave bags or rucksacks unattended and lock valuables away to reduce the likelihood of becoming the victim of this type of crime.”