Man, 44, taken to hospital after tractor and motorbike crash on north-east road

A man was taken to hospital following a crash between a tractor and motorbike on a north-east road.

Police were called to the A97 at Glenkindie, south of Kildrummy, at around 4pm yesterday.

The 44-year-old was taken to hospital following the crash but the extent of his injuries are not known.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a motorcyclist having been involved in a crash with a tractor on the A97 at Glenkindie at around 4.05pm on Saturday, 25 April, 2020.

“A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

“Inquiries into circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.”