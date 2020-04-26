Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Man, 44, taken to hospital after tractor and motorbike crash on north-east road

by Annette Cameron
26/04/2020, 3:32 pm Updated: 26/04/2020, 5:23 pm
Police at the scene of the crash yesterday. Picture by Paul Glendell
Police at the scene of the crash yesterday. Picture by Paul Glendell
Send us a story

A man was taken to hospital following a crash between a tractor and motorbike on a north-east road.

Police were called to the A97 at Glenkindie, south of Kildrummy, at around 4pm yesterday.

The 44-year-old was taken to hospital following the crash but the extent of his injuries are not known.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a motorcyclist having been involved in a crash with a tractor on the A97 at Glenkindie at around 4.05pm on Saturday, 25 April, 2020.

“A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

“Inquiries into circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.”

 