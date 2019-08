A man has been charged following a pro-independence march in Aberdeen.

Officers confirmed a 44-year-old has been charged in connection with breaching the conditions of a procession.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The march saw thousands take to Union Street on August 17, followed by a rally at the Castlegate.

Around 40 people from pro-union group, A Force For Good, held a counter protest at St Nicholas Square.

