Man, 43, charged and another taken to hospital after disturbance during Aberdeen youth football match

A man has been charged following an alleged “disturbance” during a youth game in Aberdeen.

CBC Hilton 2003 hosted Dyce Boys Club 2004 at Balmoral Stadium in Cove but the game was abandoned following the incident.

Emergency services were called to the scene and arrived to find a 38-year old man was injured. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police said a 43-year-old man was charged in connection with assault.

The game was understood to have been abandoned by the referee while Hilton was 3-0 up and the police and ambulance were called.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Dyce Boys Club 2004 coach Kevin Massie said: “My main priority during the incident was to ensure the safety of the boys which I did.

“If someone has been charged then it is now a police matter.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed they had attended and were investigating the incident.

She said: “Police were called to Balmoral Stadium at about 8.30pm on Wednesday following a report of a small disturbance.

“A 38-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to a minor injury and a 43-year-old man was charged in connection with assault and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.”

Both youth teams play in the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association in different age groups. CBC Hilton could not be reached for comment.

Hilton currently sit top of the under 17s league, while Dyce are third in the under 16s standings.

The Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association could not be contacted.