Man, 43 arrested following death of Robert Parks in Oldmeldrum more than six years ago

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of an Oldmeldrum pensioner more than six years ago.

Robert Parks was found seriously injured in his home on May 3, 2014 and later died in hospital.

Police originally thought his death was non-suspicious, but reopened the investigation after receiving new information.

Now detectives have confirmed a 43-year-old man has been arrested and released, pending further investigation. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Robert’s family said: “We remain completely devastated by the loss of Robert in 2014 and respectfully ask for privacy at this time while we come to terms with the developments in the investigation.”

Detective Inspector Gary Winter said: “My thoughts are with Robert’s partner, family and friends as they come to terms with this news and we continue to support them with specialist officers.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Robert’s death. If you have any information please contact Police Scotland on 101 – quoting incident number 515 of 26 January 2021, or email to SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk.”