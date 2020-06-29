Man, 42, due in court over alleged attempted murder in north-east town

A 42-year-old man is set to appear in court today charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder after an incident in a north-east town.

A 52-year-old man is in a serious but stable condition following the incident in Huntly.

Police were called to the Scott Court area of the town at around 4.45pm on Friday following reports of an attack.

The road and surrounding area was cordoned off for several hours while officers investigated the scene.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear in court today.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “We can confirm that a 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder, which took place in the Scott Court area of Huntly at around 4.45pm on Friday.

“He is expected to appear in court today.

“The victim, a 52-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.”

A police unit remained at the property on Scott Court on Saturday.