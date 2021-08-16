Man, 42, discovered dead on Peterhead street

A 42-year-old man was found dead on a Peterhead street, with police confirming there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Broad Street in the town at around 8.25pm on the evening of August 12.

Police confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the death are not believed to be suspicious.

A police spokesman said: “Around 8.25pm on Thursday, August 12, officers were called to the death of a 42-year-old man on Broad Street, Peterhead.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”