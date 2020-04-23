Man, 42, charged after car broken into in Aberdeen

A man has been charged after items were stolen from a car in Aberdeen.
The 42-year-old man was charged in connection with a break in and theft from a car in the Rosemount area of the city.
The arrest was confirmed by officers from the city centre community policing team.
