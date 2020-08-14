Man, 42, arrested after assault and robbery at Aberdeen shop

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault and robbery in an Aberdeen shop.
The assault and robbery took place at the L&M Stores in Hutcheon Street in Aberdeen on July 2, 2020.
Officers working on the inquiry have thanked members of the public for their co-operation and assistance.
The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on September 9.
A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
