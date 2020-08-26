Man, 41, taken to hospital after alleged attack with weapon in Aberdeen

A man was taken to hospital following reports of an attack in Aberdeen.

Paramedics and police officers were called to Ruthrieston Circle just before 4.30pm this afternoon.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a report of a man having been attacked with a weapon in Ruthrieston Circle, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 41-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and was released after treatment.

“A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are continuing.”

Ruthrieston Residents’ Association chairman Gregor McAbery said: “When I popped round the corner on my route home to see what was going on I was met with at least nine police vehicles marked and otherwise, together with paramedics.

“When I arrived on Holburn Street more plain clothes officers passed us on foot.

“Clearly incidents like this are alarming for our quiet community, but it would seem to have been swiftly dealt with by the local police.”