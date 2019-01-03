Man, 41, charged over thefts and housebreakings in north-east town

A man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a north-east care home.

The 41-year-old was charged following a theft by housebreaking at St Modans Care Home in Fraserburgh.

A number of other thefts and housebreakings were reported in the Marconi Road and Alva Crescent of the town between November and December.

He is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant George Nixon said: “We are grateful to the community for its support and members of the public who assisted us while inquiries were carried out.

“If you see anything suspicious or unusual in your neighbourhood report it to police as soon as possible with as much information as you can including any descriptions of people or vehicles.”