Man, 41, charged after cars damaged in Tillydrone

A man has been charged after a number of vehicles were damaged in Aberdeen.

Police received several reports that cars in the Tillydrone area had been damaged last week, with various items also stolen.

A 41-year-old has now been charged.

Officers are urging car owners to take some simple steps to protect their property, including locking items out of sight and removing valuables or personal information.

Meanwhile, police in Stonehaven have confirmed a 34-year-old has also been arrested in connection with a break-in.

A property in the town was targeted between Tuesday, September 21 and Sunday, September 26.

PC Alex Forsyth said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiry and I would like to remind everyone of the importance of ensuring that you lock and secure your home and vehicle at all times in order to prevent you being a victim of such crime.”