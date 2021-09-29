Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Man, 41, charged after cars damaged in Tillydrone

By Shona Gossip
29/09/2021, 9:26 am Updated: 29/09/2021, 9:27 am
Police are urging car and home owners to secure their property

A man has been charged after a number of vehicles were damaged in Aberdeen.

Police received several reports that cars in the Tillydrone area had been damaged last week, with various items also stolen.

A 41-year-old has now been charged.

Officers are urging car owners to take some simple steps to protect their property, including locking items out of sight and removing valuables or personal information.

Meanwhile, police in Stonehaven have confirmed a 34-year-old has also been arrested in connection with a break-in.

A property in the town was targeted between Tuesday, September 21 and Sunday, September 26.

PC Alex Forsyth said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiry and I would like to remind everyone of the importance of ensuring that you lock and secure your home and vehicle at all times in order to prevent you being a victim of such crime.”