Man, 40, charged in Margaret Robertson murder probe

A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman at an Aberdeen tower block, police said.

A major investigation was launched by police after 54-year-old Margaret Robertson, known as Meg, was found dead at her home at around 1.20pm on Friday.

The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Thank you to the members of the local community who have provided information and assistance in relation to our investigation – your help and support has been appreciated.

“A police presence will remain in the area while our inquiries continue and I would still encourage anyone with information to approach our officers if you think you can help.

“You can also contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 1735 of 27 September or e-mail a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk”