Man, 40, charged in connection with alleged Aberdeen assault

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault in Aberdeen.
The alleged incident happened on Union Street at around 6pm on Thursday, June 25.
The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.
In a statement, police thanked the public for their help.
It read: “We would like to thank everyone who responded to or shared our earlier appeals.”
