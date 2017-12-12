Man, 40, charged after £7,000 of cannabis and heroin seized in Aberdeen

A man has been charged after more than £7,000 worth of drugs were found at a flat in Aberdeen.

Officers raided the property in Beachview Court yesterday morning and discovered cannabis and heroin, as well as more than £100.

A 40-year-old man has been charged and is expected to appear at court today.

Detective Sergeant John Snedden, who led the operation, said: “I would like to thank local residents for their patience while this activity was carried out and would also continue to urge anyone with concerns about drug misuse where they live to let us know.”

He added: “Proactive action is carried out every day across the North-east to tackle the sale and supply of illegal substances and we rely on information and intelligence from the public to ensure we target our resources to the right places and at the right times.

“Please continue to let us know your concerns by contacting police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 in confidence.”