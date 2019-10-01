Man, 40, arrested in Margaret Robertson murder probe

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman at an Aberdeen tower block, police said.

A major investigation was launched by police after 54-year-old Margaret Robertson, known as Meg, was found dead on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said a 40-year-old man has been arrested. No further details were given.

Margaret, known as Meg, was discovered in her flat at around 1.20pm on Friday.

Detectives said they were anxious to speak with anyone who has any knowledge of her movements between 9am on Tuesday September 24 and the day she was found.