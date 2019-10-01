Man, 40, arrested in Margaret Robertson murder probe

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman at an Aberdeen tower block, police said tonight.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry on Friday after Margaret Robertson, 54, died at her home in Promenade Court.

A Police Scotland spokesman this evening said a 40-year-old man has been arrested. No further details were given.

Margaret, known as Meg, was discovered in her flat at around 1.20pm on Friday.

Detectives said they were anxious to speak with anyone who has any knowledge of her movements between 9am on Tuesday September 24 and the day she was found.