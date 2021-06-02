A 39-year-old man has been arrested following a disturbance in Huntly.

Officers were called to the incident on Castle Street in Huntly on Tuesday.

It is understood the incident involved a man, who left the area in a vehicle.

Police traced the vehicle at around 12.40pm near the Mosstodloch roundabout, where a 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Six police cars were seen to have attended the scene.

Officers confirmed a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is due to appear in court today.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to the Castle Street area of Huntly, following a report of a disturbance and concern for a man who left the area in a vehicle.

“The vehicle was traced around 12.40pm near to the Mosstodloch roundabout and the man was arrested in connection with the incident.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the 39-year-old male is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.”