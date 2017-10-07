Man, 38, dies after serious North-east crash

A 38-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash in the North-east.

The accident, on the B999 Aberdeen to Pitmedden road near Udny Station, happened at approximately 4.45pm yesterday.

The male driver of a silver Honda Jazz died of his injuries.

The 73-year-old male driver of a grey VW Golf was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue were in attendance.

The road was closed for several hours to allow for collision investigation.

Sergeant Stuart Lawrence, from the North East Division Road Policing Unit, said: “I can confirm that a 38-year-old male has died as a result of the two-vehicle collision on the B999 Aberdeen to Pitmedden road near Udny Station. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time.

“We would like to speak to any drivers who may have seen the incident, or the immediate aftermath, but continued on with their journey. I would also appeal to anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the incident to contact us. They may have information which could help the investigation.

“Anyone with information which would assist our investigation can contact Police Scotland on 101.”