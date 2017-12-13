Man, 38, charged after sneak-in thefts from properties in Aberdeen

A man is due to appear in court after a number of sneak-in thefts from properties in Aberdeen city centre.

Cash and other items were taken from commerical properties in Market Street, Caroline Place, Schoolhill, George Street and Rosemount Viaduct. A home on Eden Place was also targeted.

A 38-year-old Aberdeen was arrested and charged. He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Constable Ailsa Mckain said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank those who assisted with our inquiries into these incidents.”

She added: “Opportunistic crimes of any kind will not be tolerated and I can assure the public that preventing them from happening in the first instance is a priority for officers by working hand-in-hand with local businesses.

“When the worst does happen we do everything in our power to bring offenders to court.

“Anyone with concerns about acquisitive crime can contact police on 101 for help or advice.”