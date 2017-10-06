Man and woman in court over ‘street brawl’ after Aberdeen comedy show

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Two people have admitted assaulting a man outside an Aberdeen nightspot in an incident that turned into a “street brawl”.

Bruce Conner, 38, and Natalie Mallette, 33, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to assaulting a man, punching him on the head and kicking him on the body on June 10 at the Gallowgate.

Conner, whose address was given as Arnage Drive, Aberdeen, also admitted assaulting another man by punching him on the head.

They had been attending a comedy show at the Blue Lamp.

The court heard there was an altercation when Conner accused a man of looking at his partner.

Conner’s solicitor said the incident could be described as a “street brawl”.

He added: “He is thoroughly ashamed that he has become involved in this but wouldn’t have done so if it wasn’t for the actions of the complainer towards his partner.”

Mallette’s solicitor admitted CCTV showed his client’s involvement.

Conner was handed 40 hours of unpaid work. Sentence on Mallette, of the city’s Deansloch Terrace, was deferred.