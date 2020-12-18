Man, 37, charged with alleged theft of children’s clothing from Aberdeenshire store

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft from an Aberdeenshire store.

Following an investigation into the alleged theft of children’s clothing from a premises at the Westhill Shopping Centre in Aberdeenshire.

The incident happened on Tuesday, December 15.

Police confirmed a 37-year-old man has been charged and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

The owners of the shop previously told the P&J they estimated about £1,500 stock had been taken in the “pre-planned” raid.

Shop partner Lynsey Davidson said her staff had been busy dealing with customers “when a guy walked in, who was very unsteady in his feet”.

Ms Davidson estimated that in total the items were worth about £1,500 and the incident had left her staff “quite shaken”.

She added: “My cousin works in the shop and she saw him take the items and jumped over the till but he was already running.

“She tried to chase him but he ran out and got into a car.

“It was obviously a targeted theft and we think that someone may have been in the shop earlier in the day to scope it out.

“The man-made a beeline for the Boss, which is one of the highest-value lines in the shop.”

Ms Davidson also paid tribute to the outpouring of support she has received online from local people.

She said: “It’s horrible something like this happening because it feels like we have been too trusting.

“Everyone has been so nice to us since we reopened after lockdown but now it feels like we can’t trust anyone.

“We want to say thanks for the support we have received from everyone after the theft.”