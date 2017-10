Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man has admitted stealing a purse from a building in the city centre.

David Stewart, 36, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted the theft on February 22 at Centurion Court on North Esplanade West.

The court heard a cleaner working in the building noticed her purse was missing.

Stewart, whose address was given in court papers as Glenbervie Road, was identified through CCTV. He will be sentenced next month.