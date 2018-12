Police Scotland has arrested a man following an incident in a north-east store.

Officers responded to an incident within the Tesco Store, Harlaw Road, Inverurie at around 8pm yesterday night.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and is currently receiving medical treatment.

No other persons were injured or outstanding in regard to this incident.

Any person who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 or speak with any police officer.