Man, 36, due to appear in court after north-east crash

A man is due to appear in court today in connection with road traffic offences following a crash in a north-east town.
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision on Kinmundy Road in Peterhead yesterday afternoon.
A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland was made aware of a road crash involving two cars on Kinmundy Road in Peterhead around 4.20pm on Sunday, May 11.
“The road was reopen by 8.15pm. Nobody was seriously injured.
“A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.”
The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later today.
