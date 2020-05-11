Man, 36, due to appear in court after north-east crash

A man is due to appear in court today in connection with road traffic offences following a crash in a north-east town.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision on Kinmundy Road in Peterhead yesterday afternoon.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland was made aware of a road crash involving two cars on Kinmundy Road in Peterhead around 4.20pm on Sunday, May 11.

“The road was reopen by 8.15pm. Nobody was seriously injured.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.”

The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later today.