Man, 36, charged after police discover £20,000 worth of cannabis in Aberdeen

A 36-year-old man has been charged after police discovered £20,000 cannabis plants at a property in Aberdeen.

Police recovered cannabis plants and a quantity of cannabis following the raid on Victoria Road in Torry on Monday.

The man was arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Sergeant Chris Wilson, from Torry Police Station, said: “This recovery highlights our commitment to continue to disrupt and deter drug supply within our local communities.

“Our work tackling drug offences continues throughout the pandemic and often relies on the support of the public.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, so that we can investigate.”