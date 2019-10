A man has been charged after a woman was assaulted outside an Aberdeen bar.

The incident, described as a minor assault, happened outside BrewDog on the Gallowgate at around 2.30pm.

Officers have confirmed a 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to the Gallowgate area of the city at around 2.30pm following reports of a disturbance.

“A 36-year-old man is in custody.”